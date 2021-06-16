A man was arrested on Monday for suspected possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was seen with multiple drugs on him at the Killeen Police Department North Annex, according to police.
Odell Smith, 42, was with another woman when he went up to the north annex in Killeen to file a report on the woman.
When an officer saw Smith, he noticed a large bulging bag hanging from Smith’s jean shorts that appeared to be marijuana or spice, according to the arrest affidavit.
Smith was detained, and then the officer noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor and Smith told the officer he was under house arrest for a drug charge.
The officer then found two clear bags with a total of 31.4 grams of marijuana or spice, a third bag with six multi-colored pills and a final bag with methamphetamine that weighed 14.1 grams, according to the affidavit.
Smith also had $7,517 in cash split into two bundles of bills, police said.
On the arrest affidavit, Smith’s bond was set at $40,000.
