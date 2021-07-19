A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Temple Saturday morning left another man dead.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West Road at 4:21 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Temple police.
According to the release, the shooting suspect was identified as 26-year-old August Sanders. Police allege Sanders fatally shot 48-year-old Dewayne Hambrick following an altercation.
After an investigation, Sanders was detained and transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple for medical clearance, and booked into the Bell County Jail.
His bail is set at $150,000.
