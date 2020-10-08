A man has been charged with vandalizing a memorial of a fallen Fort Hood soldier.
Around 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, Lewis Mbote, was arrested in the 100 block of West Avenue G in Killeen.
Mbote is suspected of vandalizing the memorial for Spc. Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who was killed in late April.
He was taken to the Bell County Jail without incident, according to the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook page.
“We’d like to thank the Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Interdiction Unit for their assistance,” the Facebook post said.
The memorial is a mural of Guillen on Fort Hood Street in Killeen, adorned with dozens of glass jar candles near the base. In a video posted to social media last week, a man was seen kicking down many of the candles. By the next day, the candles had been placed back into position.
