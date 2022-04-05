A man was arraigned on Monday after he was accused of shooting another man during an argument over ongoing domestic issues in Killeen.
Killeen police were dispatched on July 19, 2021, to the 1200 block on Covey Lane in Killeen to a shots fired assault, according to an arrest affidavit. At the location, police found a victim suffering a gunshot wound in his stomach.
The victim told police prior to being airlifted that he was shot by man named Jonathan McCarty.
In a later interview, the victim told police that he had an ongoing conflict with McCarty due to him having a relationship with a woman he had a prior relationship with. And McCarty arrived to his home late in the evening on July 19, 2021, armed with a handgun and shot after the two had a brief argument.
Another witness would also confirm that McCarty was the one who shot the victim.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has placed McCarty’s bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments:
Johnson has placed a $20,000 bail on Jennifer Naing for the possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine.
Johnson has placed a $40,000 bail on Peter-Christian Savage for the possession of 27.7 grams of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.