A traffic stop by Killeen Police Department officers has led to Leiage Larue Gage, 38, of Forest, Mississippi, facing a charge of assault on a public servant.
On Saturday, KPD officers were dispatched to assist with a traffic stop at 4301 E. Rancier Ave. for a vehicle that matched the description of an earlier call involving an armed subject. Gage was identified as the suspect, and an officer detected the scent of burnt marijuana from the vehicle.
Gage and the passengers were instructed to exit the vehicle but the Gage was uncooperative and refused, police said. He resisted when other officers tried to remove him. During the struggle, Gage struck one officer on the face with a closed fist, according to the arrest affidavit.
Gage’s bond has been set at $103,000.
