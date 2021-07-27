A Killeen man was arrested by the Killeen Police Department Monday after reportedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend as she drove by his house, according to an affidavit obtained Tuesday.
According to the affidavit, the victim had received received “threatening messages” that had stated an intent to assault her. For an undisclosed reason, the victim, with two other women, drove by the house of the victim’s boyfriend, who was later identified as Xxavvian Lane, 24, the affidavit said.
The affidavit alleged that Lane then fired at the women’s vehicle, striking it in the roof three times.
Lane told officers he fired at the women because he “just wanted them to leave him alone.” Lane also told police that the victim and her sister had been harassing both Lane’s girlfriend and sister, and would routinely drive by his residence.
Lane complied with officer’s requests for information, according to the affidavit, and surrendered his 9mm handgun as evidence upon request.
No injuries were reported on the affidavit, and Lane was officially arrested and charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and threatening bodily hard with a deadly weapon.
He is currently being held at the Bell County Jail awaiting a $95,000 bond.
other arraignments
Ryan Romero, 30, was arrested Monday under suspicion of possessing methamphetamine after allegedly passing out at a stop sign with his break lights on.
According to the affidavit obtained Tuesday, Romero was found at a stop sign after a reckless driving call led officers to the intersection of Creek Drive and Moccasin Drive.
The affidavit alleges that Romero was uncooperative with officers requests to step out of the vehicle and “started to grab items in his truck,” including a beanie, which officers noticed had syringes sticking out of.
Romero was transported to the hospital after stuffing an unknown object into his mouth, and officers found a baggie in his vehicle that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Romero had not yet been entered into the Bell County Jail as of 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, but an arrest warrant has been issued, along with a $20,000 bond.
