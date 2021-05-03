A man was arrested over the weekend for suspected assault of a family or household member by impeding breath and circulation.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to a Killeen residence around 9:57 a.m. Saturday in reference to a disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.
On the front porch of the residence, officers talked with Adrien Brown, who appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative with officers, the affadavit stated.
Inside the residence, officers talked with a child who said Brown was choking her, according to the affidavit.
Officers also talked with a woman in the residence who said that Brown had squeezed her throat multiple times throughout the day, most recently about 15 minutes before the officers arrived, according to the affidavit.
When an officer spoke with Brown, he said that he pinned the woman to the bed and held her by the throat but denied applying pressure to the throat.
As of Monday afternoon, Brown was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.
Another arraignment from Tuesday in an unrelated case was:
Denise Marie Montalvo, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
