Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.