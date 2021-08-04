A man was arrested Monday after Killeen police conducting a traffic stop found a weapon in the vehicle’s speaker box.
According to an affidavit obtained Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Monday for an unlisted reason. The driver and occupant of the vehicle was identified as Simon Paul Johnson, 35, of Killeen, the affidavit said.
The affidavit did not list why the vehicle was subjected to a K9 “free air sniff,” but it did say that the K9 affirmed the presence of narcotics.
Upon searching the vehicle, the affidavit alleges that officers found a firearm in a speaker box in on the front passenger seat.
Johnson has a prior felony conviction of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, according the affidavit.
Johnson was issued a $50,000 bond, and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Other arraignments:
John Vincent Manibusan, 66, of Killeen, was arrested Wednesday under suspicion of stealing a rental car and never returning it.
Manibuson was issued a $50,000 bond, and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.