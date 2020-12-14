A man was arraigned in Killeen on Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Donte Jamaal Varnado, 24, was arrested in early August after being found to have multiple substances in his possession.
Officers were sent to a Killeen residence in reference to a violation of a protective order, according to the arrest affidavit.
The person who called the police told officers that Varnado had just left the property.
Officers located two males, one of them being Varnado, and he told his friend that he was going to jail and handed him some pills and suspected narcotics, according to the affidavit.
The officers took the pills and they tested positive for methamphetamine.
Varnado is currently in the Bell County Jail after being charged twice with possession of a controlled substance, and his total bond is currently set at $40,000.
