A man was arrested this week in relation to a Killeen shooting earlier this year in which two people were shot.
Killeen police were called to a residence on April 30 where they found a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
Initial investigation revealed a male suspect shot the two victims inside a house and fled the scene in a silver car, police said. Later that day, police posted images from a nearby security camera on Facebook in hopes the community could help identify the man.
KPD this week identified the man as 23-year-old Dyllan Ricardo Felder. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Felder was arrested at Fort Cavazos on Monday and taken to the Bell County Jail Thursday, according to KPD.
According to the Bell County Inmate Portal, Felder is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony, and one count of aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony.
Justice of the Peace Keith Reed placed Felder’s total bond amount at $200,000.
