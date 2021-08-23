A Travis County man is facing charges after police said he was illegally in possession of a firearm at a Killeen nightclub.
Court documents obtained by the Herald on Monday said Killeen police responded to Club Legends, 308 Second Street, Sunday night for reports of shots fired.
Suspected parties had left before police arrived, but club security officers called police over to a detained male, 35-year-old Timothy Ray Hancock of Austin, who allegedly tried to enter Legends with a gun, according to an affidavit. It was later confirmed that Hancock is a convicted felon, having last been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Travis County on June 23, court documents said Monday.
Hancock was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $75,000.
In other arraignments Monday,
Marcus Roane, 47, of Killeen, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
Nathaniel Shineak Murph, 24, of Killeen, was arrested and charged with possession of Marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces and possession of controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams. Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
Robertnisha Elaine Quinn, 29, of Killeen, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Cooke set her bail at $30,000.
Carlos Manuel Nieves Carmona, 32, of Killeen , was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Cooke set his bail at $30,000.
