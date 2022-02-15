A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of fraud after allegedly using stolen checks to cash checks directly into his Killeen ATM account.
According to the arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday, Jose Hernandez-Medina, 20, was working for a Killeen apartment complex as a maintenance worker when he broke into his supervisor’s office.
The supervisor found out that the checks had been stolen after a tenant was informed that his payment had been processed a second time, prompting him to tell his superintendent, the affidavit said.
The affidavit alleges that 27 checks and money-orders are missing, and that two individuals have asked to press charges against Hernandez-Medina for allegedly possessing and depositing their checks. The affidavit totals the deposited amount at $3,883.51.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hernandez-Medina was not listed in the Bell County jail.
Other arraignments
Steven Horton, 55, of Copperas Cove was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing approximately 39.7 grams of methamphetamine.
According to the related arrest affidavit, Horton was arrested after a traffic stop for failing to signal 200 feet before a turn. The affidavit alleges that Horton denied having anything illegal in his vehicle but consented to a search. On his person, Killeen Police Department officers allegedly found 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, while 37 grams were found in a “hidden compartment of what appeared to be a soda can in the center console.” Officers also found scales and a glass pipe, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit alleges that the arresting officer “is familiar with Horton and knows him to have a history of purchasing and selling large quantities of narcotics.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Horton was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
In another drug-related charge, Jethro Scott, 28, was arrested Saturday after Killeen Police Department Officers found 0.1 grams of methamphetamine on him during a business alarm call, the associated affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Scott was spotted exiting the back of the business through corrugated metal siding, and had insulation stuck to his body and clothing. The affidavit also said that Scott admitted that drugs would be found on his person and told KPD officers they would be found in his sock.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Scott was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.