A man was arrested in Copperas Cove and charged with assault with bodily injury with family violence and injury to a child.
Patrick Mott is currently in the Coryell County Jail and his bond is set at $20,000, according to the jail roster.
The Herald has requested more information on this incident and this story will be updated if and when it becomes available.
