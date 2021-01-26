A man was arrested in Harker Heights Monday for suspected sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child including sexual contact.
Victor Manuel Rivera, 43, was taken into custody by the Harker Heights Police Department and Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 2900 block of Stillhouse Lake Road Monday, according to a news release from the police department.
On Tuesday, Rivera was charged with indecency with a child, sexual contact and sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, according to the release.
Rivera was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke with a bond set at $75,000 for each charge totaling $150,000. He is currently being transported to the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.