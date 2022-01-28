A man was charged Friday with assault by impeding breath, strangulation, according to police.
Omar Deshon Lockhart, 45, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Friday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2200 block of Hunt Drive in Killeen where they met two individuals.
“Officers observed injuries to the victims’ neck (cuts, small amounts of blood, bruising) and on (the victim’s) arms (visible bruising),” according to the affidavit.
The victim stated Lockhart confronted the person at work earlier that day where he had to be asked by fellow employees to leave.
Lockhart and the victim were inside a house Wednesday when Lockhart allegedly began arguing with the victim before placing the person in a “choke hold,” according to police.
Police said the chokehold reportedly impeded the victim’s breathing for about 30 seconds, before the suspect quit and allegedly apologized.
Police said Lockhart’s “version of events was rambling and focused on events from days prior.”
A forensic exam conducted Thursday found the victim to have injuries consistent with their statement.
Lockhart was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson who set his bond at $50,000.
