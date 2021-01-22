A man was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned Friday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Christian Marcell Laureano-Rivera, 40, was pulled over for speeding by a Killeen Police Department officer in the area of Elms Road, and he began to evade the officer instead of stopping, according to the arrest affidavit.
During pursuit, one officer reported the vehicle, a Toyota Camry with buyer’s tags, and the vehicle was found by other officers later.
The driver was identified, and Laureano-Rivera admitted he did not pull over initially because he had marijuana in the car, police said.
Laureano-Rivera was in the Bell County Jail Friday afternoon and his total bond is set at $23,000.
