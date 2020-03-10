A man was arrested in Killeen on Friday in connection with a 2018 incident that involved domestic violence.
Darrell Antoni Draine had a warrant for his arrest released in September 2018 after he was identified as the suspect in an incident in August.
In August 2018, police were sent to the 1400 block of North Second Street in reference to domestic violence, according to the arrest affidavit. An officer with the police department spoke with a woman who said the suspect, later identified as Draine, had forcibly taken another woman into his vehicle and sped off westbound on Dean Avenue, according to the affidavit.
After a failed attempt to locate the vehicle, the officer returned to the apartment where the incident took place and found a broken window and the blinds were broken on the window.
The officer also noticed blood near the window and a male witness told the officer that he saw Draine get into an argument with the victim over the use of her car.
The victim would not let Draine back into the apartment and he kicked the window out to get inside, the affidavit said. A male said he saw Draine carry the woman out of the broken window. The woman showed back up to the scene with a swollen right eye, a quarter-sized knot on her forehead and a cut on her right elbow that was still bleeding, according to the affidavit.
A warrant was issued on September 2018 and Draine was booked on Friday and is currently in the Bell County Jail with a $200,000 bond.
Other Arraignments
Brianne Jessica Wiltz, retaliation, $100,000 bond.
Pedro Kluting Jr., violation of a bond or protective order two or more times, $50,000 bond.
Christian Eugene Reddick, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, $50,000 bond.
Brittney Deshawn Moore, possession of cocaine in an amount less than 1 gram, $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.