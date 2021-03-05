A man was arrested in Killeen on Tuesday and arraigned Friday on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Waunneal Antwaun Warren, 43, was arrested after officers were sent to a Killeen residence in reference to a shooting on Tuesday, according to the arrest affidavit, which did not provide the time or location.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left foot, and he said he had been shot by Warren.
Officers questioned Warren, who said he went to his vehicle to leave the residence when the man who was shot confronted him. Warren admitted to pulling a gun and firing one round at the ground, according to the affidavit.
Officers checked the criminal history of Warren and it showed that he was convicted in 2011 of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and fleeing a police officer, according to the affidavit.
Warren is currently in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
In an unrelated case, a second arraignment Friday was for Edgardo Cardona, 22, charged with harassment of a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.