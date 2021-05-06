A man was arraigned Thursday on three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.
In October 2020, Killeen Police Department officers spoke with a woman who said her daughter had sexual contact with a much older coworker.
The girl told the officers that the man was Monty Bryant, 37, who worked with the girl.
Through investigation, the police department found that the three incidents of sexual contact happened around September 2020, according to the arrest affidavit.
Bryant has also admitted to police that he knew the girl was under the age of 17 and that the sexual contact occurred three times.
As of Thursday afternoon, Bryant was in the Bell County Jail with a total bond set at $750,000 for all three counts.
Other arraignments from Thursday include:
Sylvester Lewis, injury to an elderly individual, $50,000.
Brandon Laron Ward, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, $100,000.
Andreu Perkins, debit card abuse, $21,000.
