Police have released information on the man who held a more than two-hour standoff last week in North Killeen.
The male is identified as Trenton Xavier Manns, 25, who police said caused a disturbance in the 2600 block of Lazy Ridge Drive on April 16 around 3:30 p.m.
Neighbors told police Manns “stepped outside of the residence brandishing a handgun and fired once into the air.”
According to reports, officers were at the residence the hour prior to the incident for a criminal trespass violation “with this same male occupant.”
Police said when authorities arrived at the residence, Manns allegedly “walked out of the front door of the residence and pointed a handgun at both officers … and then retreated back into the residence.”
“After setting up a perimeter around the residence, the tactical response unit was notified and responded to the scene,” said Cmdr. Ronnie Supak through a news release. “During the callout, Manns climbed back and forth, to and from the roof of the residence and shouted profanities at the officers.”
Shortly after 6 p.m. Killeen SWAT’s tactical team apprehended the man in the backyard after two flash bangs were thrown, and a tactical vehicle was driven through the front door.
There was no one else inside the house, Supak told the Herald the day of the incident.
Officers searched the home and located the firearm within the residence. An expended shell casing was also located in the front yard.
On Friday, Manns was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who set his bond at $100,000 for each charge.
Manns was listed in the Bell County Jail on the jail’s website Monday afternoon.
