A Killeen man is facing drug offenses after police said they found him in possession of multiple illicit drugs.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Killeen police officer Monday pulled over Luis cruz, 37, at the intersection of 2nd Street and Avenue C for failing to have his headlights on. The officer approached Cruz’s vehicle and spotted a white powdery substance in his pocket, the affidavit said.
Upon searching Cruz, the arresting officer also found .128 grams of spice, also known as synthetic marijuana, and 26.87 grams of alprazolam (Xanax). The white powdery substance found earlier field tested positive for cocaine and weighed 3.29 grams, according to the affidavit.
Cruz was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $30,000
In other affidavits Thursday
Regina Marie Norton, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Johnson set her bail at $25,000
