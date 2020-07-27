A man was arraigned in Killeen on Friday on the charge of terroristic threat of a peace officer following an incident on Thursday.
Killeen Police Department officers went to an apartment complex in Killeen in reference to a disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, officers found Kyle Trainer, 41, in his underwear walking around the parking lot and screaming.
Trainer was tazed and detained and he was being held to the ground so EMS could check Trainer before he was transported, according to the affidavit.
Trainer then said to the officer holding him down that he was going to bite him in his groin area, according to the affidavit. Trainer lunged at the officer from the ground making a biting noise.
Trainer is currently in the Bell County Jail with a total bond set at $105,000.
Other arraignments included:
Jack Michael Ingram on a charge of burglary of a building.
Micah James Schelin on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
