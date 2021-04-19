A man was arraigned on Monday on a charge of suspected injury to a child, intentional bodily injury, after an incident on Saturday.
On Saturday, officers with the Killeen Police Department went to a residence in Killeen in reference to a violent domestic incident. Upon arrival, they met with a 14-year-old and his mother, and the mother said Jeff Stanley Agenat was drinking and making loud noises, so she went to see what he was doing.
Agenat pushed the woman into a wall and the 14-year-old saw the push and attempted to stop Agenat from hurting her more. Agenat took him to the ground and a struggle ensued, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman and 14-year-old were able to get away and call for help.
The 14-year-old told officers that he had seen Agenat hurt the woman before and that he received multiple scratches during the struggle.
Agenat told officers that nothing was physical, before changing his version of events to say that the 14-year-old hit him while he was walking in the hallway and that they went to the ground while the 14-year-old was trying to fight him, according to the affidavit.
Agenat also said that he had been arrested for domestic assault in the past.
As of Monday, Agenat was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
Other arraignments from Monday included:
Alicia Ann Uribe, aggravated assault, threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, $100,000.
Dejuan Maurice Young, assault of a public servant, $100,000.
Dejuan Maurice Young, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, $20,000.
Phillip Wesley Morganfield, possession of a controlled substance, $30,000.
Eraida Aisha Wilcox, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
Eraida Aisha Wilcox, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
Eraida Aisha Wilcox, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, $50,000.
Latisha Nicole Charity, possession of a controlled substance, $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.