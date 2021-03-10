Man asks for help at Killeen police station, gets busted for cocaine

The Killeen Police Department has charged a man with possession of a controlled substance — after that man asked for help at a KPD station.
Linnies Lee Jackson, 49, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Dec. 22 of last year, KPD officers conducted a “citizen contact” at KPD’s administration building, at 402 N. Second St. in north Killeen. There the suspect, identified as Jackson, told officers that he needed help because “people were following him” and because he needed medical attention for his Crohn’s Disease and Anemia. Officers told him that if medics were to assist him, the officers would need to search him.
After agreeing to being searched, an officer found a small clear baggie, with a white powdery substance which field tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit. Additional baggies were later found on Jackson believed to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Jackson’s bond has been set at $20,000.
