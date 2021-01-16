A Killeen man was charged Thursday and is currently in the Bell County Jail after being accused of stealing a vehicle.
Killeen police took a report from another man of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police later saw the vehicle the man indicated had been stolen.
An officer identified 30-year-old Marcus Allen Degrazia as the driver of the vehicle.
Degrazia was arrested and searched, where police found a debit/credit card in his possession that belonged to the man who made the call to police.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Degrazia Thursday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He set the bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.