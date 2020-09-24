A man was arraigned on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant after a high speed pursuit.
The Killeen Police Department was sent to a pursuit in progress that spanned Belton and Killeen on Sept. 10, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man charged, Jonnathyn Lee Thompson, had told family members that he would hurt himself.
Officers tried to make contact with Thompson and he drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.
Multiple officers chased after Thompson with their lights and sirens activated as he continued to drive away at a high rate of speed, police said.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper came around a corner toward the direction Thompson was traveling and Thompson crossed over the yellow lines into oncoming traffic and toward the trooper’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The trooper moved his vehicle to the right away from Thompson.
At the last moment Thompson jerked his vehicle away from the trooper’s, according to the affidavit.
Following the incident, Thompson returned to his home where he surrendered to officers, according to the affidavit.
Thompson is currently in the Bell County Jail with his bond at $100,000.
