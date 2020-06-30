A man was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of burglary of a building after an incident at a Killeen church on Sunday.
Chad Michael Carrion was identified by an officer with the Killeen Police Department on Sunday at a church, and Carrion admitted to burglarizing several churches over the past three days, according to the arrest affidavit.
Carrion entered the church and took food without consent, according to the affidavit.
The name and address of the church was not listed in the report.
An employee of the church said there were food items removed from the kitchen and there was damage to the door, according to the affidavit.
The bond is set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.