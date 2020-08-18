Killeen police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a charge of child sexual assault.
Davlin-James Devante Elysian Nanton, according to an arrest affidavit, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to the affidavit, the victim, who was born in 2010, told a woman that Nanton had removed some of her clothing before engaging in inappropriate physical contact.
According to information gained by detectives, the alleged sexual assault took place in a residence in Killeen.
Nanton’s bond has been set at $75,000.
