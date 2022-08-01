A man was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle after a Harker Heights police officer said he tried to elude him during a traffic stop for speeding on Saturday.
The officer “was in (a) clearly marked Harker Heights Police Department patrol unit,” according to the affidavit for Anthony Anderson’s arrest. Anderson was “traveling 75 miles per hour where the posted speed limit was 45 miles per hour.”
When the officer activated his red and blue lights, Anderson, 22, accelerated and, turned onto another road and “lost control during the turn and struck a curb, causing damage to the rear driver’s side axel that rendered the vehicle inoperable.”
Anderson’s bond was set at $25,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. Anderson was not listed in Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
In other arraignments, Marita Michelle Ellis, 43, was charged with unauthorized use of vehicle and issued a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.