Police say a 35-year-old man fled on foot after a low-speed pursuit on Tuesday.
The Killeen Police Department was called to a convenience store in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen in reference to a fight in progress, according to an arrest affidavit.
When an officer got there, he noticed multiple vehicles leaving. A witness pointed out one of the vehicles, the affidavit said.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Dominique Terrell Pugh.
After turning on his lights, the officer said Pugh continued driving at a low rate of speed until it came to an apartment complex, the affidavit said.
Pugh suddenly stopped, got out of the car and fled on foot. The officer caught him and arrested him, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pugh Wednesday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and set his bond at $20,000. As of Thursday, Pugh was not listed in Bell County Jail.
