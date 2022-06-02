A local man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, which is a third-degree felony.
On May 31, Killeen police officers were patrolling the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when they saw a man, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Majors, lying down across seats in a vehicle that was parked in front of a hotel room, according to the affidavit.
The arrest affidavit said the officers approached the vehicle to conduct a welfare check, as they feared Majors was unconscious.
Once they got to the vehicle officers saw Majors was conscious and rummaging in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Majors was reportedly jittery and his pupils dilated with fast but slurred speech. The officers described his movements as jerky and uneven in the report.
Officers told Majors they were concerned about him since the hotel was known for the sale and use of narcotics, the affidavit said.
As Majors looked for his ID card, one of the officers noticed a white object sticking out of Majors’ sock and asked what the object was, the affidavit said.
Majors pulled the object out of his sock and attempted to throw it away from himself. After a split second, he then lunged toward the object and picked it back up, according to the affidavit. Officers attempted to restrain him from getting the object but Majors managed to pick it up, put it in his mouth and swallow it, according to the affidavit.
One of the officers saw the bag before it was swallowed and described the contents as a white crystalline substance and that they recognized it as possible methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Later, after waiving his rights, Majors admitted he had “eaten something off the ground” and claimed the object in his sock was marijuana.
Majors was arraigned Wednesday and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $20,000 for tampering or fabricating physical evidence. The court also moved to revoke Majors’ parole which added $10,000 to his bail. Majors’ total bail amount is $30,000.
In other unrelated arraignments:
Larry Hodges was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of retaliation against a neighbor. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set the bail at $50,000.
Travis Beard was arraigned Thursday on a charge of burglary of a building. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $50,000.
