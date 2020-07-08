A man is facing an intoxication assault charge after Killeen police said he caused a crash, seriously injuring a motorcyclist.
Timothy Wayne Thomas, 47, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of “intoxication assault with a vehicle that resulted in serious bodily injury,” according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Thomas, 47, on the evening of Feb. 24 at approximately 6 p.m. on the 12000 block of State Highway 195, in Killeen was driving an unspecified vehicle which collided with a motorcyclist after failing to yield the right of way crossing the northbound lanes of traffic. After colliding with the victim, Thomas was transported to the hospital, according to the affidavit. The officer on duty later obtained Thomas’ medical record showing that Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .320. The victim experienced serious bodily injury of a fractured wrist and pelvis.
Thomas was arrested Wednesday and his bond is set at $100,000.
