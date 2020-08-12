A Temple man has been accused of possessing methamphetamine after Killeen police noticed him because his vehicle trunk was open, according to the arrest affidavit.
Robinson Gaspar Perez-Lopez, 57, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were patrolling within the city of Killeen on Aug. 10, and observed a vehicle driving with its trunk open. The license plate was not visible due to the open trunk. As the vehicle was making a turn, it failed to signal its intent and then failed to stop at the designated stopping point leaving its front end in the intersection, according to the affidavit.
Police then initiated a stop and identified the sole occupant as Perez-Lopez who later consented to a search of his vehicle, according to the affidavit, which did not list the street where he was pulled over.
Police during the search located a balled-up sock between the driver’s seat and center console which contained a white crystal-like substance, according to the affidavit.
The suspected controlled substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighed approximately 3.5 grams and was submitted to the Department of Public Safety Laboratory for further testing.
Perez-Lopez was arrested Wednesday, his bond is set for $30,000.
