A man was charged with robbery after he allegedly pushed another man to the ground in Killeen and took his car keys.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for Christian Omar Jusino-Lugo’s arrest, he “took the keys from (the victim’s) hand and without his permission, causing his fingers to be scratched. (Jusino-Lugo) drove off in his vehicle without his consent.”
A Killeen police officer said the vehicle was found with Jusino-Lugo, 41, inside.
“He (said) he asked to drive (the) vehicle, that (he) stated no, and that he took the car keys from (him),” the affidavit shows.
Jusino-Lugo was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on $100,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, after being dispatched to the 2000 block of White Avenue on a mental-health call, Killeen police said they found a man who “wanted to be killed by the police,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Israel Louis Torres’ arrest. A woman said that Torres “was recently released from the hospital after having multiple seizures and became intoxicated after consuming alcohol.”
Torres also reportedly became “schizophrenic” and was “yelling at them while holding a kitchen knife.” Other witnesses said Torres damaged property in the house while “yelling and waving the knife around.”
And while the officer spoke with (a witness), Torres reportedly left the house and walked toward an officer with “a large black kitchen knife brandished.”
According to the affidavit, the officer ordered Torres to stop several times and retreated behind his vehicle.
“Torres continued to follow (the officer) despite being told to stop,” the affidavit shows. The officer “employed non-lethal force in the form of a (stun gun) when Torres came within approximately 10 feet and refused to stop or drop his weapon.”
He was charged with aggravated assault against public servant, and his bond was set at $70,000. Torres was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
