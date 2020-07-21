A Killeen man has been accused of robbing a convenience store after he was identified in a photo.
Sherman Artees Pasley, 40, was arraigned Friday on a charge of robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the store in the 3000 block of Old FM 440 on June 26 after a robbery was reported, according to the affidavit.
A worker of the convenience store told police that a customer she did not know had came into the store and asked to use the store phone, The worker said that she let him use the store phone with the intention of returning it when he stepped behind the counter, according to the affidavit.
The clerk then said she saw the customer grab her co-worker and place something to her neck, and demanded money from the register. The co-worker stated that the customer had placed something on her neck and told the other worker that he would stab her if they did not give him the money, according to the affidavit.
The co-worker identified the man, saying that he was a regular customer for the last four years but did not know his name. She later provided police with a copy of the surveillance footage and it confirmed the sequence of events that the workers told police.
A KPD officer later identified the person in the video as Pasley who lives near the store. Police created two lineups for the store workers to see if they could identify the suspect and one of the workers identified the suspect as Pasley, according to the affidavit.
Detectives later approached someone who knows Pasley to whom they provided a still image of the footage, and that person stated the photo looked like Pasley.
Pasley was arrested Monday, and his bond is set for $100,000.
In an unrelated case, Treasure Green was arraigned on Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the amount of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Her bond is set for $50,000
In a separate case, Domonick Dondrey Jones was arraigned Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond is set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.