A man was arraigned on a sexual assault charge Friday, according to an arrest affidavit from Killeen police.
Domingo Perez-Torres, 59, was arrested Tuesday after police were sent to a business on Florence Road in Killeen in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman, who said that Perez-Torres showed up at her work to talk about their relationship.
The woman and Perez-Torres got into an argument after the business closed. The woman said during the argument that Perez-Torres grabbed her wrist and pulled her onto the floor placing a knee on her neck to stop her from screaming, and then began sexually assault her, according to the affidavit.
The woman was able to get Perez-Torres to stop assaulting her and called a coworker to call the police.
When the police arrived, Perez-Torres was on scene and was arrested.
The bond for Perez-Torres was set at $50,000, according to the arrest affidavit.
Other arraignments on Friday include:
Timothy Song Ingebrigsten for possession of a controlled substance, $20,000 bond.
Raymond Joe Jacobs for assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, $50,000 bond.
Raymond Joe Jacobs for injury to a child, reckless body injury, $50,000 bond.
