A man was charged with stalking after reportedly threatening and harassing a woman and her family members multiple times.
She “had previously filed a report in Killeen against (Daivone M. Durr) for a terroristic threat,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Durr’s arrest. “In that report, (she) explained that Durr had confronted (her) and (her) girlfriend ... outside of (her) house” in the 100 block of King’s Court.
Durr, 31, allegedly told the woman and her girlfriend that “it ain’t safe tonight” and “don’t go anywhere.” When they left the house, “Durr followed them to a nearby gas station (where) Durr approached (a) window and displayed two handguns.”
After allegedly threatening to kill one of the women, he sent a text to the other woman, saying “there would be ‘hell to pay,’ and ‘When I’m done, I’m going (right) to the police station and go to jail with honor,” according to the affidavit.
After one of the women was granted an emergency protective order against Durr, she told police that “the terroristic threat was not a standalone incident.”
“Durr had been following her and her family, lingering outside her house at all hours of the day and night and accosting her and her family when they entered and let the home,” the affidavit shows. “During one of these occasions, (a) child can be heard in the vehicle crying and expressing fear of Durr.”
In another incident, according to the affidavit, Durr followed (one of the women) to a Walmart, where she confronted (her) and blocked her from leaving the parking lot. (She) also provided video footage of Durr lingering outside (her) residence on many occasions, often yelling at members of the household as they went to and from the house.”
Another video shows Durr parked within 1,000 feet of (the house) ... while the emergency protective order was in effect.”
The woman also provided copies of text messages from Durr to police that “contained threatening statements, including ‘I pray to God almighty that you get in a car wreck and die,’ and ‘I wish you would go somewhere and die already. I’m sick of you.’”
According to the affidavit, an officer contacted the woman’s employer, who said that Durr called the business more than 100 times in the last year.
(The employer) said that when Durr was told he could not speak to (her), he continued calling from the same number. (She) also stated that Durr had come to their place of employment and made threats against (her).”
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at $20,000. On Friday, Durr was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
