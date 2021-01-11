A man is dead after being shot by an officer with the Killeen Police Department during an encounter on Sunday evening.
At approximately 5:29 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in reference to a psychiatric call, according to a news release from KPD.
Upon the officer’s arrival, he encountered an emotionally distressed man. The officer initially used his conducted energy weapon, which was ineffective, and then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject, according to the news release.
The male was transported by paramedics to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers, according to the release.
The officer will be placed on administrative leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.