A man died on Wednesday from a unclassified medical issue after fleeing from the scene of a domestic disturbance, Killeen police said.
Killeen Police Department officers arrived at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 4200 block of Lake Road in Killeen in reference to a domestic disturbance, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect involved would possibly flee on foot,” the news release stated. “That is when officers observed the suspect running towards Rancier Avenue.”
Other officers in the area located the man in the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue near Gateway Food Mart and detained him, police said.
Shortly after the man was detained, he complained of a medical issue that was not described in the news release.
Paramedics transported the man to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, police said, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The store owner at Gateway Food Mart said that he saw the man running and stopped to grab his chest which the owner said looked like a heart attack. When the Herald was on the scene, police were still investigating the area of the store.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time,” police said.
