Police are investigating after one man was found dead and a woman was shot and wounded at a two-story home in southwest Killeen early Wednesday morning.
“On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay (Court) in reference to a shooting victim,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. Officers also located an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and advised that the male had no signs of life. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the 31-year-old male deceased at 5:41 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.”
Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, police were using crime-scene tape to surround the house, as detectives knocked on doors and talked to neighbors. The KPD Criminal Investigations van responded to the scene as officers went in and out of the house.
A Killeen Police Department homicide detective at the scene said they were investigating, but he declined to say what happened. However, in the news release police said they are investigating the case as a “domestic disturbance.”
The name of the deceased male has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said. The 31-year-old woman is listed in stable condition, KPD said in the release shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“There were two juveniles under the age of 17 inside the residence that were unharmed,” according to the KPD release. “Their relationship is unknown at this time.”
A neighbor, who called the Herald on Wednesday morning, said family members in her home heard sirens and saw police arrive at the scene early Wednesday morning.
Another neighbor said his brother heard loud voices that sounded like arguing coming from outside his window in the early hours of the morning. He said it appeared that there were two adults and children who lived at the house.
While police are not calling the case a homicide, there have been 11 criminal homicides in the city this year.
