After being arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants issued on suspicion of assault with bodily injury of a family member, a local man was found to be in possession of credit cards and a check that were not in his name, according to an arrest affidavit.
Of the cards in the possession of Frank Wilkins Jr., 35, one belonged to a 73-year-old woman, police said.
Killeen police made contact with the woman and she confirmed she had a card with that number that was missing.
She told police that her Killeen residence was burglarized when she was out of the country in May 2020. Police investigated the May burglary and assigned a case number to it.
In October 2020, she told KPD that she was receiving bills for charges she did not authorize, police said in the affidavit.
The woman told police that Wilkins was the boyfriend of a past tenant, which police verified.
Wilkins did not have the woman’s consent to possess the card, the affidavit said.
Police said Wilkins has a criminal history that includes convictions for burglary of a vehicle and theft.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Wilkins Thursday on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, of an elderly person. Cooke set the bond at $50,000.
As of Thursday afternoon, Wilkins was not listed on the Bell County Jail roster.
