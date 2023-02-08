A Killeen man has filed a federal lawsuit against three police officers and the city, alleging that his civil rights were violated when he was tased in an ambulance following a seizure at a business.
“Officers Edward Urena, Franklin Melendez and Joshua Plowick used excessive force against Truman McCollum Jr., in violation of his individual rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution when they illegally detained him on (Jan. 16, 2021), tasing him six times and causing immense pain, when they had no legal authority to use any force whatsoever,” according to the suit filed on Jan. 13 in U.S. District Court in Waco.
Photo attachments to the lawsuit appear to show the officers through body-cam footage detaining McCollum after they were dispatched to Burger King in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop “in reference to an accident ... in the drive-thru lane.”
“The employee verbally described to the police upon arrival that one of the drivers — later identified as Truman McCollum — had a seizure while sitting in his car in the drive-thru.”
Webb, Cason & Manning of Corpus Christi represents McCollum.
“Defendants also violated Mr. McCollum’s Fourth Amendment right to be free in his person/bodily integrity from unlawful intrusion and seizures of his person when repeatedly tasing him as their means to force medical treatment upon him to which he could not consent, comply, make informed decisions, remain still or follow their instructions due to the severity of his medical condition and prolonged repeat tasing, actually escalating Mr. McCollum’s confusion and resulting medical combativeness.”
In a news release about the lawsuit, attorney Matt Manning said that McCollum is a father, husband and commercial driver.
“Around the country, we keep seeing the intolerable and unconscionable acts of police against unarmed black men and women,” the release shows. “And in this instance, even laughing about it afterward on body-worn camera and caught in the act trying to make up a charge after they’d already tased him multiple times. As he begged them to stop, they falsely arrested him and sent him off to jail, literally incoherent, coming out of a seizure, and not even knowing why police or first-responders were even present, why he was in an ambulance or why he was on a stretcher.”
According to the lawsuit, at least two of the officers joke about the arrest, the charges they may file against McCollum and the number of times they tased him.
“He’d moved to Killeen years ago when his sister — now retired (from the) Army — was stationed here,” according to the release. “His wife is here in the Army reserve and an educator. His sons play football. His youngest, (a 9-year-old) recently played all the way to championship playoffs. The last thing Truman McCollum Jr. recalled before Killeen police almost tased him to death was being in the drive-thru at Burger King making an order.”
Manning, in the release, said McCollum was unconscious following the seizure.
“What Killeen did to Truman inside the ambulance and after they removed him from the ambulance and walked him shoeless all the way across the Burger King parking lot, tasing him again while handcuffed in the back seat of the police car, we would not wish on our worst enemy.”
A news conference is scheduled for Monday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, at 9 a.m.
“The family and counsel will be ... at the park at 8:30 a.m.,” Manning said in the release. “Please note that we requested a permit to hold this press conference at City Hall, and will move to City Hall if the permit is granted.”
City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
