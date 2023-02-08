Truman McCollum lawsuit

These images allegedly show Killeen resident Truman McCollum Jr. being tased by Killeen police in January 2021.

 Webb, Cason & Manning

A Killeen man has filed a federal lawsuit against three police officers and the city, alleging that his civil rights were violated when he was tased in an ambulance following a seizure at a business.

“Officers Edward Urena, Franklin Melendez and Joshua Plowick used excessive force against Truman McCollum Jr., in violation of his individual rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution when they illegally detained him on (Jan. 16, 2021), tasing him six times and causing immense pain, when they had no legal authority to use any force whatsoever,” according to the suit filed on Jan. 13 in U.S. District Court in Waco.

