Rosecrans mug.jpg

Brandon Rosecrans’s stepfather says his son was raised to be a proud American and to respect the military.

 Courtesy photo

BELTON — The past three years have been full of loss for the brother of a Fort Hood soldier who was murdered in 2020.

“We were just a couple of kids growing up in the woods in Missouri,” said Thomas Berg Jr., a younger brother of Army Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, during a sentencing hearing on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court. “I can’t describe how it’s been without him. We were born brothers but chose to be friends.”

Brandon Oliveras

Brandon Oliveras
Rosecrans grave.jpg

Brandon Rosecrans, a Missouri native, is interred at the Joseph Philibert Cemetery in Kimberling City, Missouri.
Brandon Rosecrans Memorial

The unit of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans held a memorial on Fort Hood for him in 2020.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.