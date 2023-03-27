BELTON — The past three years have been full of loss for the brother of a Fort Hood soldier who was murdered in 2020.
“We were just a couple of kids growing up in the woods in Missouri,” said Thomas Berg Jr., a younger brother of Army Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, during a sentencing hearing on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court. “I can’t describe how it’s been without him. We were born brothers but chose to be friends.”
Berg was one of five people who testified during the sentencing hearing of Brandon Michael Olivares, 31, who already had pleaded guilty on Feb. 7, to a first-degree felony charge of murder and a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
After hearing testimony and attorneys’ arguments, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Olivares to 40 years in prison for murder and 10 years in prison for the firearms charge, to be served concurrently.
A co-defendant in the case, Estrellita Hidalgo Falcon, 40, was sentenced by LePak last year to 19 months in state jail on the single charge she faced: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
TESTIMONY AND ARGUMENTS
Rosecrans’s mother, Kristi Berg of Missouri, keeps a framed photo of her son in his Army uniform.
“He’s the first thing I see in the morning and the last thing I see at night,” she said. “I can get through the day but the nights are the worst. My heart is torn in a way it’ll never mend.”
Berg testified that the murder of one of her four sons tore the family apart.
“A 26-year marriage ended in divorce; it just broke us as a family,” she said. “Three years ago, I never thought I’d be here now, fighting for justice for my son. All of this takes a toll.”
The stepfather of Olivares also testified on Friday.
“I’m asking this court to show Brandon mercy,” said Steven English. “Brandon struggled with drugs and almost inevitably, that leads to bad things.”
In his closing arguments, the defense attorney for Olivares emphasized the role that narcotics — and Falcon — had in the murder.
“Mr. Olivares has accepted responsibility and isn’t dragging this family through a murder trial,” said Zach Boyd. “He stood up and pleaded guilty and is trusting the court with his sentence. Ms. Falcon got time served ... it bothers me that she didn’t get indicted when she was on video driving the crime scene around.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that Olivares deserved the maximum allowed under the plea agreement, or 42 years.
“He’s here because he’s a killer,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “He’s here because he put four bullets in the head of Brandon Rosecrans. His life of crime, of drugs and guns, is how we got here.”
MAY 18, 2020
A 911 call came into the Harker Heights Police Department on the morning of May 18, 2020, regarding a body on the side of the road near Fuller Lane and Oakridge Blvd. A few minutes later, Heights police were dispatched to a fire at Evergreen Estates, near the 1500 block of Farm-to-Market 2410 and Cedar Knob Road, about three miles away from where Rosecrans’s body was located.
There, police found Rosecrans’s 2016 Jeep Renegade fully engulfed in flames.
“The fire marshal found what he believed to be a gunshot hole in the back passenger-side door,” according to the affidavit. “The front passenger seat was reclined almost all the way.”
Police reviewed cellphone data on Rosecrans’s phone and determined that he had been with Olivares the night of May 17, 2020, and the morning of May 18, 20202.
Police later reviewed cellphone data on Olivares’s phone and it allegedly showed his phone “ping” in the approximate location where the Renegade was found.
Olivares told police several different versions of events. He said that he, Rosecrans and two other people had traveled to San Antonio to purchase narcotics and then drove back to Bell County, which matches cellphone pings.
A witness later told police that Olivares waited until Rosecrans fell asleep to shoot him and had killed him because he was being “too greedy,” according to the affidavit.
The medical examiner later found four gunshot entrance wounds to the soldier’s head and neck. The appearance of the wounds let police to believe that he was shot at close proximity.
On Friday, Dr. Stephen Hastings, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, testified that methamphetamine and amphetamine were found in the blood of Rosecrans during the routine toxicology screen.
“868 nanograms per milliliter sounds like a lot,” Boyd said, during his cross-examination of Hastings on Friday. “We’re not talking about a little bit of meth here.”
Hastings was noncommittal.
“I’ve seen higher and I’ve seen lower,” he said. “I think any amount of meth is high because its an illicit drug that shouldn’t be consumed.”
When Boyd asked the mother and brother of Rosecrans about his meth use, they said they did not know about his drug addiction.
“If I had known he had a meth problem, I would have been there in a heartbeat,” said Kristi Berg. “I had no idea.”
Rosecrans was four days shy of his 28th birthday when he was murdered.
