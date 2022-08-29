A Missouri man who was indicted on a felony animal cruelty charge in April was sentenced to a term of probation.
Corin Shaun Robert Edwards, 22, pleaded guilty in the 27th Judicial District Court on June 30 to two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony.
On Thursday, Edwards was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Friday.
A Heights police officer on May 19, 2021, was dispatched to a residence in reference to a report of cruelty to animals.
There, the officer met with the owner of a residence who said that he had leased his residence to Edwards, who had two dogs when he moved in, according to the arrest affidavit.
Two animal control officers who were on scene told the officer that two decomposing dog carcasses had been found inside the residence, behind a locked door.
“The dogs were wearing tags with the name Corin Edwards on them,” police said. “There was no food available in the locked room for the dogs to eat.”
The officer contacted Edwards, who said that he had lived at the residence until March of 2021 and that the dogs were not his, according to the affidavit.
KILLEEN MAN WHO INJURED WOMAN AND CHILD SENTENCED TO PROBATION
A Killeen man who injured a woman and a child during a domestic violence incident just over two years ago was sentenced to terms of probation on two felony charges.
On April 1, Raymond Joe Jacobs, 27, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking or strangulation and a state jail felony charge of reckless injury to a child.
In the 264th Judicial District Court on Thursday, Judge Paul LePak heard from several witnesses and also considered a victim’s impact statement before sentencing Jacobs to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on the assault charge and five years of deferred probation on the injury to a child charge, according to Bell County court records.
Jacobs also will be required to serve 40 days in the Bell County Jail as part of the work release program and to attend a victim impact panel every two years.
On July 7, 2020, Killeen police responded to a domestic assault call at a residence. “Upon their arrival, the victim told officers that (Jacobs) came over to her residence the previous day and refused to leave,” according to the arrest affidavit. “He was still (at her residence) when she returned from work” the next day.
The victim told police that she ignored Jacobs and began to get her children ready to go to the store “when Jacobs became upset and pushed her onto the bed causing her body to strike one of the children’s faces, busting the child’s lip and causing it to bleed,” police said.
Police said that he continued to beat the woman and “threw her into a closet where Jacobs squeezed the victim’s neck and throat, impeding her breathing until she lost consciousness and blacked out,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they observed injuries on the woman and the child.
KILLEEN MAN SENTENCED FOR BEATING, ROBBING WOMAN
In an unrelated case that was decided in the 27th Judicial District Court last week, a Killeen man was sentenced to prison time for beating and robbing a disabled woman more than two years ago.
Anthony Patrick Bear May, 23, pleaded guilty on April 5, 2021, to a second-degree felony charge of robbery after Killeen police said he beat a woman and took her money during an incident last year.
On June 27, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office filed a second charge against May related to the same incident.
During a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Judge John Gauntt handed down a prison term of three years for the second charge of injury to disabled person, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Thursday.
Court records show that the robbery charge against May was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
May was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond.
Killeen police on April 5, 2020, were dispatched to a storage facility located in the city regarding a disturbance. There, officers spoke with a woman who said that she and May got into an argument about the storage unit they shared, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman “stated that the suspect struck her with his hands and took money out of her pocket before fleeing the scene,” police said.
Witnesses told police that they “observed (the victim) and the suspect struggling, with the suspect apparently ‘beating’ (the victim),” according to the affidavit.
The woman suffered bodily injury during the incident, according to the indictment.
