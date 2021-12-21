A Killeen man was given a $100,000 bond after allegedly headbutting a police officer as he attempted to control a domestic disturbance call, court documents obtained Tuesday said.
According to the affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers were notified of a male suspect believed to be related to a domestic disturbance call in the 800 block of Conder Street in Killeen.
KPD officers found Damariah Latrevon Ingram, 24, walking in the roadway of Carrie Avenue, who the affidavit said was “uncooperative” and “refused to identify himself.”
The affidavit alleges that two officers were required to detain Ingram, and that a KPD in-car camera recorded the man headbutting an officer in the mouth.
The affidavit did not specify whether the officer sustained any major injury, nor whether Ingram is charged with any other crime. It does, however, specify that both officers were in uniform and driving their marked patrol vehicles with emergency lights during the incident.
Ingram is currently being held at the Bell County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a public servant, a serious offence that dramatically raises bond amounts, and immediately elevates any charge to a third-degree felony with up to $10,000 in fines and anywhere from a two- to 10-year sentence.
