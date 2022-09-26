Jacob Christain Walker

A Texas man is headed to prison for five years after police said he used a firearm to threaten a woman in Killeen last year.

Jacob Christain Walker, 18, was indicted on March 31, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty on April 5, in the 27th Judicial District Court and then was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge John Gauntt.

