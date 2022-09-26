A Texas man is headed to prison for five years after police said he used a firearm to threaten a woman in Killeen last year.
Jacob Christain Walker, 18, was indicted on March 31, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty on April 5, in the 27th Judicial District Court and then was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge John Gauntt.
Walker was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond on the felony charge and $4,000, on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.
On March 8, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to the area of W.S. Young Drive and Rancier Avenue after a woman reported a man had pointed a gun at her.
At the location, officers spoke with the woman, who “stated that she stopped at the intersection of W.S. Young and Rancier (when) a white sedan pulled up next to her,” according to the arrest affidavit. “A Hispanic male pulled out a small gray pistol and pointed it at her. The man then said, ‘Oh, I thought you were a (expletive) ‘cause of your rims,’ and pulled off, running a red light.”
The woman told police that she thought the man was going to shoot her. She gave police the license plate number, which showed that the vehicle was registered to Walker.
Police located the vehicle in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive. The victim was transported to that location, where she identified Walker as the culprit.
Walker’s vehicle was searched, where police located a black Taurus handgun in the center console, according to the affidavit.
He later told police that “the incident started when the victim slammed on her brakes, causing him to have to break very hard,” police said. “He stated that he thought this aggressive maneuver (was) to attack him because his vehicle had been shot before. He stated that he backed up his vehicle and pulled next to the victim’s vehicle. He admitted to retrieving the handgun, loading it and showing it to the victim.”
Walker told police that once he realized the driver of the other vehicle was a woman, he put the gun away and left.
