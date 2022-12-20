A Killeen man was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly taking a man’s gun at gunpoint in July.

“The victim (said) that when he took his child’s mother home, she became upset that he received a phone call from another woman and started to hit and scratch him,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Kylon Lashaun Rashad London’s arrest. “At that time, the victim (said) that he drove off with his child still in the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the victim observed a vehicle pull up behind him with his child’s mother and two males.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

DonKique

Idiots!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.