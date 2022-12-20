A Killeen man was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly taking a man’s gun at gunpoint in July.
“The victim (said) that when he took his child’s mother home, she became upset that he received a phone call from another woman and started to hit and scratch him,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Kylon Lashaun Rashad London’s arrest. “At that time, the victim (said) that he drove off with his child still in the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the victim observed a vehicle pull up behind him with his child’s mother and two males.”
One of the men is London, 26, who is the mother’s brother, police said.
“London walked up to an open passenger window and pointed a firearm at the victim,” according to the affidavit. “The victim had a firearm in his lap but did not reach for it or raise it. London threatened to shoot the victim if he reached for it.”
Another man approached the driver’s side window as London pointed the gun at the victim, police said.
“The second (man) then reached into the vehicle and took the victim’s firearm,” according to the affidavit. “The victim requested his property back, but the male laughed and said that was not going to happen. The child’s mother then approached and began to (hit) the victim repeatedly before going to retrieve the child from the backseat.”
Police said that London’s sister was interviewed at her residence and “she admitted that she and London got into a vehicle to follow the victim and get the child back. She admitted to (hitting) the victim but denies that she was able to (see) what London was doing at the time.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $100,000. On Tuesday, London was listed in the Bell County Jail.
Darryl Lionell Robinson, 30, was charged with assault family violence after reportedly choked his girlfriend on Sunday in the 9000 block of Sandyford Drive.
“The complainant ... advised that she was choked on two separate occasions prior to the officer’s arrival by the suspect,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. She said that “she was in (an argument) with the suspect when it turned into physical violence. (She) specifically described two separate occasions within a short period of time where the suspect put his hand around her neck, applying enough force to prevent her from breathing or speaking.”
The alleged victim also told police Robinson “pushed her in the face,” injuring her lip, and hitting her in the stomach with his fist.
Bond was set at $50,000. Robinson was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
And Felipe Tulan Ortiz, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Sunday in the 100 block of East Ruby Road in Harker Heights.
The reported victim “had blood on his right leg from a severe laceration just below his calf muscle,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Ortiz’s arrest. He said “he was in his room with his girlfriend when the suspect ... had broken through the door and chased him with a blue-handled knife, eventually cutting him in the leg.”
Harker Heights police said they found a knife matching the description with blood on it in the house before it was collected for evidence.
Bond was set at $100,000, and Ortiz was being held in the Bell County Jail on an immigration violation.
(1) comment
Idiots!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.