A Texas man was indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury on multiple felony charges after police said he used a stolen identity to drive off with a brand-new pickup truck from a Killeen Chevrolet dealership last year.
Christopher Anthony Gesino, 47, of Anna, Texas, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony; fraudulent use or possession of identifying items less than five items, a state jail felony; and tampering with government records with intent to defraud or harm, a state jail felony.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $160,000.
On Oct. 28, 2020, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to a Chevrolet dealership in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a forgery.
There, the officer met with the general manager “who told the officer that someone had purchased a vehicle from them using a stolen identity,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police also spoke with the alleged victim, who told them that Lifelock had advised him that he had been the victim of identity theft and that his identity had been used to purchase a 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was valued at more than $46,000.
Police said the fraudulent sale had occurred on Oct. 26, 2020.
The general manager gave police a copy of a fraudulent driver’s license and insurance card number that had been used by the suspect, according to the affidavit. “The altered driver’s license used the suspect’s photo, but all other information, including date of birth and address, was that of (the victim).”
A Texas Department of Public Safety investigator used the photograph of the suspect on the driver’s license and ran it through a facial recognition database, and returned a match to Gesino, police said.
Later, the salesman at the dealership allegedly picked Gesino out of a photo line-up as the person to whom he had sold the pickup truck, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Johnny Rivera Guzman, 29, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Olivia C. Rodriguez, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Nosario Rodriguez, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Frederick L. Nickles, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael T. Vanderbilt, 23, of Fort Hood, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Gavin J. Makinson, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jon D. M. Taylor, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Charles J. Williams, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Devin D. Irvin, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information more than five but less than ten items.
Franklin D. Camacho, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Courtney M. Maldonado, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Dereke T. McKee, 32, of Killeen, on charges of assault of a family or household member by choking and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Xavier D. Churchill, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Reginald Q. Davis, 29, of Temple, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leanne N. Hanlon, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions.
Jason A. Powers, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Charles E. Mack Sr., 43, of Harker Heights, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
