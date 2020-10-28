Around 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 4300 block of Rancier Avenue in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
Witnesses told officers that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when they heard a gunshot. One person was detained and the investigation is ongoing, according to Miramontez.
