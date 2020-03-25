The man killed in a late night shooting Monday on Dustin Court in Killeen has been identified by the Killeen Police Department.
Michael Steven Wardrobe, 22, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at 11:22 p.m. Monday at the scene, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers with the police department were sent to the 3700 block of Dustin Court around 10:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
Police found an unresponsive male, now identified as Wardrobe, lying in the front of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Wardrobe and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, police said. During the altercation, the suspect fired several shots at Wardrobe and fled the area. Officers in the area located the suspect at a nearby convenience store; he was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail, according to the news release. Police said the suspect’s name will not be released unless formal charges are filed with the District Attorney’s office.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, continue to investigate this case and information will be released as it becomes available, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.